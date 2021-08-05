Brokerages Expect Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $293.54 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) will report $293.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Fox Factory’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $286.50 million and the highest is $298.60 million. Fox Factory reported sales of $183.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 60.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fox Factory will report full year sales of $1.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Fox Factory.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $281.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.74 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FOXF shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $159.00 price objective on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.80.

Shares of Fox Factory stock traded up $2.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $157.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,978. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.29. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.76, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $153.03. Fox Factory has a fifty-two week low of $69.95 and a fifty-two week high of $166.89.

In other Fox Factory news, insider Richard T. Winters sold 3,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.97, for a total transaction of $510,316.21. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 165.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

Read More: Diversification Important in Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fox Factory (FOXF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.