LABS Group Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.20 Million (LABS)

LABS Group (CURRENCY:LABS) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. In the last seven days, LABS Group has traded down 15.5% against the US dollar. LABS Group has a market capitalization of $10.33 million and approximately $2.20 million worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LABS Group coin can now be purchased for $0.0051 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get LABS Group alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002427 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00046590 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.35 or 0.00100310 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.33 or 0.00139095 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,382.61 or 1.00399652 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $340.07 or 0.00825060 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About LABS Group

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,036,538,594 coins. The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio . LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio

LABS Group Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LABS Group directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LABS Group should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LABS Group using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “LABSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for LABS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LABS Group and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.