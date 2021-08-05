Brokerages Anticipate Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $188.81 Million

Equities analysts expect Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) to report sales of $188.81 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Vail Resorts’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $205.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $143.55 million. Vail Resorts reported sales of $77.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 144.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, September 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vail Resorts will report full year sales of $1.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.74 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Vail Resorts.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $6.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $889.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.82 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 6.45%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist increased their price target on Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Vail Resorts from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $373.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America raised their target price on Vail Resorts from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.42.

NYSE MTN traded up $6.12 on Friday, reaching $306.11. The company had a trading volume of 3,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,500. The firm has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.12 and a beta of 1.30. Vail Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $185.62 and a fifty-two week high of $338.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $318.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

In other news, CMO Kirsten A. Lynch sold 6,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.46, for a total transaction of $2,032,998.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 36,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,732,040.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 1,492 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.94, for a total transaction of $474,366.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,853,514.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,497 shares of company stock valued at $32,322,138. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTN. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 387.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

