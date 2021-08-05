Brokerages Expect Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.40 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) will announce earnings of ($1.40) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.83) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.12). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical posted earnings per share of ($1.13) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 23.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will report full year earnings of ($6.56) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.73) to ($4.95). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($5.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.62) to ($3.87). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.53). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 97.79% and a negative return on equity of 40.63%. The firm had revenue of $86.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.88 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RARE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.74 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $160.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.87.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock traded up $4.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $89.66. The stock had a trading volume of 13,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,051. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $72.83 and a fifty-two week high of $179.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.63. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.82 and a beta of 1.81.

In other news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 1,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $132,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erik Harris sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total value of $34,323.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,713 shares of company stock valued at $262,894. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

