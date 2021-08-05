Wealthpoint LLC Has $341,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Wealthpoint LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Wealthpoint LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 93.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 524,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,411,000 after purchasing an additional 253,443 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 475,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,491,000 after buying an additional 45,977 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 367,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,048,000 after buying an additional 16,545 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 303,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,812,000 after buying an additional 9,212 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 297,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,873,000 after buying an additional 25,579 shares during the period.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

BATS:MTUM traded down $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $176.57. 752,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $81.37 and a 52 week high of $113.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $171.82.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.