Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.43. The company had a trading volume of 193,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,169,064. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.48. The stock has a market cap of $279.84 million, a PE ratio of -18.44 and a beta of 1.78. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $2.98.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th.

In other Ampio Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Dan Stokely sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total value of $40,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,815 shares in the company, valued at $90,958.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) by 48.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,737 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,506 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.08% of Ampio Pharmaceuticals worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.53% of the company’s stock.

About Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of immunology-based therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AP-013, an intra-articular injection, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; AP-016, an intravenous treatment that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for COVID-19 patients with respiratory illness; and AP-014, an inhaled treatment that is in Phase I clinical trial for COVID-19 induced respiratory distress.

