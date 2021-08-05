Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.80-2.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.77. Edgewell Personal Care also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.800-$2.900 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northern Trust Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.67.

Shares of EPC traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,322. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.23. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 42.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Edgewell Personal Care has a fifty-two week low of $25.50 and a fifty-two week high of $46.44.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $573.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.56 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

