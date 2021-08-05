NL Industries (NYSE:NL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

NL Industries (NYSE:NL) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NL Industries had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 7.79%.

NYSE:NL traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.86. The stock had a trading volume of 897 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,081. The stock has a market cap of $285.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.31. NL Industries has a twelve month low of $3.34 and a twelve month high of $8.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NL. Barclays downgraded shares of NL Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NL Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

NL Industries, Inc, through its subsidiary, CompX International Inc, operates in the component products industry in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms, including disc tumbler locks, pin tumbler locking mechanisms, and CompX eLock and StealthLock electronic locks for use in various applications, such as ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, vending and cash containment machines, medical cabinetry, electronic circuit panels, storage compartments, and gas station security.

