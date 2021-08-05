BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Acquires Shares of 20,000 SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 20,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $861,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XME. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $801,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,175,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 164.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 452,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,140,000 after acquiring an additional 281,888 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $809,000.

Get SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:XME traded down $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $42.70. The stock had a trading volume of 561,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,055,512. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.88. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 1-year low of $22.36 and a 1-year high of $47.85.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

Featured Article: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.