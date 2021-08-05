4,034 Shares in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Bought by Wealthpoint LLC

Wealthpoint LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SDY. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 74,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 16.9% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,530,000 after acquiring an additional 15,355 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 53,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 186,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,006,000 after acquiring an additional 6,715 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 47,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SDY traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $122.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,704. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $123.56. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $89.02 and a twelve month high of $128.90.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

