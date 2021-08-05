Corra.Finance Price Reaches $10.06 (CORA)

Corra.Finance (CURRENCY:CORA) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 5th. Corra.Finance has a total market cap of $15.09 million and $38,541.00 worth of Corra.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Corra.Finance has traded down 0% against the dollar. One Corra.Finance coin can currently be bought for $10.06 or 0.00024545 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002441 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00046888 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.30 or 0.00100784 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.16 or 0.00139497 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,987.90 or 1.00026092 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $338.46 or 0.00825972 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Corra.Finance

Corra.Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000 coins. Corra.Finance’s official Twitter account is @corrafinance?lang=en

Corra.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Corra.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Corra.Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Corra.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

