Flow (FLOW) Price Reaches $22.49 on Exchanges

Flow (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 5th. Flow has a market cap of $1.15 billion and $186.19 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flow coin can currently be bought for approximately $22.49 or 0.00054890 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Flow has traded 24.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002441 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00046888 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.30 or 0.00100784 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.16 or 0.00139497 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40,987.90 or 1.00026092 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $338.46 or 0.00825972 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Flow Profile

Flow’s genesis date was May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,365,946,679 coins and its circulating supply is 50,946,679 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “?Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

Buying and Selling Flow

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flow should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flow using one of the exchanges listed above.

