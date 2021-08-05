Mithril Trading 7.8% Higher This Week (MITH)

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. One Mithril coin can currently be bought for about $0.0449 or 0.00000110 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mithril has traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mithril has a market capitalization of $44.89 million and $16.90 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mithril alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00010871 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.10 or 0.00429756 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000915 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 51.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000597 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000065 BTC.

About Mithril

MITH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mithril’s official website is mith.io . Mithril’s official message board is medium.com/mithriltoken . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Mithril Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mithril should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mithril using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MITHUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Mithril Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mithril and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.