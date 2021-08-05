BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Buys 7,325 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. increased its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,325 shares during the quarter. Ecolab accounts for 2.3% of BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $6,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab in the first quarter worth $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Ecolab by 71.4% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ecolab by 52.7% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Ecolab by 89.5% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 24,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.27, for a total value of $5,585,995.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,915,592.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 9,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,184,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,001,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ECL traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $218.12. 11,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,052,221. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.25. The stock has a market cap of $62.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.91. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.25 and a 12-month high of $230.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ECL shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.56.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

