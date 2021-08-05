Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,796 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in American Express by 253.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,194,163 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $451,782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291,101 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC raised its stake in American Express by 12,216.4% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,192,320 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $15,500,000 after buying an additional 2,174,520 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in American Express by 206.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,921,585 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $232,339,000 after buying an additional 1,294,462 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the 1st quarter valued at $120,866,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in American Express by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,757,822 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $814,385,000 after buying an additional 698,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $169.47. 115,507 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,238,030. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.23. American Express has a 52 week low of $89.11 and a 52 week high of $179.67. The stock has a market cap of $134.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AXP. initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $183.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $173.92 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 26th. initiated coverage on American Express in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on American Express from $174.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on American Express from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.31.

In other news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,586,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

