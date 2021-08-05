Jet2 (LON:JET2) Receives Top Pick Rating from Peel Hunt

Jet2 (LON:JET2)‘s stock had its “top pick” rating restated by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 1,580 ($20.64) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.43% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Jet2 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and set a GBX 1,580 ($20.64) target price on shares of Jet2 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) target price on shares of Jet2 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,702.50 ($22.24).

LON:JET2 traded up GBX 48 ($0.63) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,323 ($17.29). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 795,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,487. Jet2 has a fifty-two week low of GBX 620 ($8.10) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,573.22 ($20.55). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,231.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.73, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of £2.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.75.

In other news, insider Philip Hugh Meeson sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,188 ($15.52), for a total transaction of £23,760,000 ($31,042,592.11).

About Jet2

Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in leisure travel business in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in package holiday, passenger aircraft, charter aircraft, and non-ticket retail activities.

