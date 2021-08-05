TimeScale Financial Inc. Has $59,000 Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $825,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 7,143.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 79,680 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,511,000 after acquiring an additional 78,580 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth $991,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 162,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,678,000 after purchasing an additional 8,802 shares in the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Biogen alerts:

In other Biogen news, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $3,375,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,284,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total transaction of $98,701.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BIIB has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Biogen from $359.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI set a $324.62 price target on shares of Biogen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Biogen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $415.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Biogen from $453.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $396.68.

NASDAQ BIIB traded down $2.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $335.78. 25,210 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,363,221. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $343.88. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.25 and a 12-month high of $468.55. The firm has a market cap of $50.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. Biogen had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.26 EPS. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 18.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.