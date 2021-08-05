TimeScale Financial Inc. Makes New $30,000 Investment in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 160.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Insight Folios Inc bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $244,000.

Shares of PRF traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $161.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 950 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,330. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $160.87. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $109.31 and a 52-week high of $164.11.

