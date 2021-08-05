Wealthpoint LLC Grows Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Wealthpoint LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 0.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. iShares Core High Dividend ETF makes up about 1.9% of Wealthpoint LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Wealthpoint LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $4,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth about $387,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $859,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 80,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,044,000 after purchasing an additional 4,451 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 258.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 196,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,195,000 after acquiring an additional 141,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000.

NYSEARCA:HDV traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $96.95. The stock had a trading volume of 6,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,713. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $76.23 and a 1-year high of $100.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.25.

