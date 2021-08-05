InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.30 EPS

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. InterDigital had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $87.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of InterDigital stock traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $69.01. 3,391 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,791. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. InterDigital has a 52 week low of $54.37 and a 52 week high of $85.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.81, a PEG ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 13th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.22%.

In related news, Director Jean F. Rankin sold 1,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $90,398.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,111,919.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

