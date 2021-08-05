The AES (NYSE:AES) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

The AES (NYSE:AES) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. The AES had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 26.18%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS.

Shares of NYSE AES traded up $1.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.23. 409,164 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,541,647. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of -68.13, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.82. The AES has a 52-week low of $15.21 and a 52-week high of $29.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1505 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. The AES’s payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of The AES in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of The AES in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The AES from $29.00 to $29.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.13.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

