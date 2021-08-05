AMEPAY (AME) Price Tops $0.0109 on Exchanges

AMEPAY (CURRENCY:AME) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 5th. AMEPAY has a market capitalization of $2.73 million and approximately $101,406.00 worth of AMEPAY was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, AMEPAY has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One AMEPAY coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0109 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002453 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.12 or 0.00046895 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.21 or 0.00101083 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.97 or 0.00139745 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,818.88 or 1.00122083 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $337.87 or 0.00828746 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About AMEPAY

AMEPAY’s launch date was June 4th, 2020. AMEPAY’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins. AMEPAY’s official Twitter account is @ame_pay

According to CryptoCompare, “AMEPAY is an upcoming payment solution provider that aims to harness the power of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency to offer merchants and customers around the world a completely decentralized and optimized transaction mechanism. “

AMEPAY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMEPAY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AMEPAY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AMEPAY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

