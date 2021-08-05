ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.58-0.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $253.1-253.9 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $249.24 million.ZIX also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.580-$0.600 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ZIX from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.25.

NASDAQ:ZIXI traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.94. 10,462 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 601,502. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.12. ZIX has a 1 year low of $5.24 and a 1 year high of $10.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.06 million, a P/E ratio of -21.69, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.12.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. ZIX had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a positive return on equity of 79.47%. The firm had revenue of $60.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.25 million. Research analysts anticipate that ZIX will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Zix Corporation provides solutions for email encryption, data loss prevention, threat protection, unified archiving, and cloud data backup in the United States, Israel, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers Advanced Email Threat Protection, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spams, and viruses in email; and Information Archive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

