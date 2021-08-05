YF Link (YFL) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $724,074.00

YF Link (CURRENCY:YFL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. In the last seven days, YF Link has traded up 6% against the dollar. One YF Link coin can currently be bought for $82.33 or 0.00201943 BTC on popular exchanges. YF Link has a total market cap of $4.24 million and approximately $724,074.00 worth of YF Link was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About YF Link

YF Link is a coin. YF Link’s total supply is 52,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,503 coins. The official website for YF Link is yflink.io . The official message board for YF Link is medium.com/yflink . YF Link’s official Twitter account is @YFLinkio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The YFLINK or YFL governance token was introduced on August the 7th and fuses the LINK token with YFI liquidity mining mechanics. The YFI liquidity mining yield aggregator mechanics themselves were introduced recently in the form of the yearn.finance YFI token. “

Buying and Selling YF Link

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YF Link directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YF Link should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YF Link using one of the exchanges listed above.

