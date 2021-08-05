SPINDLE Market Capitalization Achieves $298,531.77 (SPD)

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. SPINDLE has a market cap of $298,531.77 and $106.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SPINDLE has traded up 17.7% against the dollar. One SPINDLE coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,742.19 or 0.99933960 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00032189 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $488.23 or 0.01197561 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $137.59 or 0.00337495 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.19 or 0.00400288 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00006046 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002472 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005219 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00069210 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004727 BTC.

SPINDLE Profile

SPINDLE (CRYPTO:SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,521,566,087 coins. SPINDLE’s official website is spindle.zone . SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling SPINDLE

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SPINDLE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SPINDLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

