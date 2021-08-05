SwftCoin (SWFTC) Trading 36.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

SwftCoin (CURRENCY:SWFTC) traded 13.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 5th. In the last seven days, SwftCoin has traded up 36.9% against the U.S. dollar. One SwftCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SwftCoin has a market cap of $7.44 million and approximately $10.20 million worth of SwftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002475 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00059364 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002624 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00016447 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $369.17 or 0.00913793 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.06 or 0.00096673 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00043594 BTC.

SwftCoin Profile

SwftCoin is a coin. Its launch date was August 5th, 2017. SwftCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,004,999,999 coins. The official message board for SwftCoin is forum.bitcoin.com/alternative-cryptocurrencies-altcoins/smartcash-t29835.html . SwftCoin’s official website is www.swftcoin.com . The Reddit community for SwftCoin is https://reddit.com/r/SwftCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SwftCoin’s official Twitter account is @SwftCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SWFT Blockchain is a next-generation, cross-chain transfer platform, and payment network. SWFT Blockchain’s technology combines blockchain, machine learning, and big data to enable direct swaps between over 200 cryptocurrencies. SWFTBlockchain transfer platform provides users with four core benefits: Direct Swaps (no need to use BTC, ETH, or USDT as an intermediary), Best Rates (across major exchanges), Low and Transparent Fees (fixed at 0.1% per swap for SWFTC holders), and Fast and Secure Transactions (with cold wallet, 2FA, and Touch/Face ID).SWFT Blockchain’s cryptocurrency swap platform and wallet app features in-wallet transfers, decentralized transfers, price limit orders, and instant payments using SWFT Pay. SwftCoin (SWFTC), SWFT Blockchain's ERC-20 Token?, is the default payment method for fees on the trading platform. SWFTCoin is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain developed and operated by the Silicon Valley team. “

SwftCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwftCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SwftCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SwftCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

