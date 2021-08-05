Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Will Post Earnings of $2.89 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) to post $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Littelfuse’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.03 to $3.18. Littelfuse posted earnings per share of $2.16 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Littelfuse will report full year earnings of $11.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.80 to $11.88. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $11.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.55 to $12.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Littelfuse.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $1.17. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 14.28%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LFUS shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Littelfuse from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company.

Shares of LFUS traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $261.00. The stock had a trading volume of 775 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,008. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $253.29. Littelfuse has a 12-month low of $165.45 and a 12-month high of $287.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a positive change from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

In related news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 39,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total value of $10,005,651.97. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 219,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,151,010.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Cary T. Fu sold 2,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.72, for a total value of $565,679.40. Insiders sold a total of 47,700 shares of company stock valued at $12,245,755 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 53.8% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Littelfuse by 151.9% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Littelfuse in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Littelfuse by 326.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Littelfuse by 14.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 93.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

