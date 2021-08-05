LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $5.90 Per Share

Brokerages expect LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $5.90 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $5.52 and the highest is $6.22. LyondellBasell Industries reported earnings per share of $1.27 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 364.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will report full-year earnings of $19.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.70 to $20.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $16.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.94 to $18.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for LyondellBasell Industries.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.67 by $0.46. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 49.55%. The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $117.00 target price (down from $119.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.29.

In other news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $165,908.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LYB. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYB traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $96.99. 29,170 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,797,700. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.53. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $64.21 and a 12-month high of $118.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 80.57%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LyondellBasell Industries (LYB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.