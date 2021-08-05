iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by TimeScale Financial Inc.

TimeScale Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.3% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $164,000. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $116.34. 121,461 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,947,362. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.45. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $113.20 and a 1-year high of $119.73.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

