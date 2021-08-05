TimeScale Financial Inc. Buys Shares of 1,288 Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TIAA FSB boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 280.0% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 9,865,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,835,000 after acquiring an additional 7,269,524 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,137,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,490,000 after buying an additional 56,710 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 464,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,164,000 after buying an additional 11,652 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 439,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,864,000 after acquiring an additional 10,763 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 174,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VONG traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $72.99. The stock had a trading volume of 8,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,469. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $52.50 and a 52 week high of $73.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.107 dividend. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th.

See Also: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.