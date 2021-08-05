TimeScale Financial Inc. Decreases Stock Position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

TimeScale Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 626 shares during the period. iShares International Select Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 0.1% of TimeScale Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. TimeScale Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank of South Miami grew its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 19,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 22,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000.

BATS:IDV traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.54. 361,770 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.76. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $30.57 and a 12-month high of $35.93.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

