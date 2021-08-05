CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Acquires 235 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,071,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,035,694,000 after purchasing an additional 259,494 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 116.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,155,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,886,278,000 after purchasing an additional 14,060,388 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,399,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,496,782,000 after purchasing an additional 221,092 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,787,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,562,000 after acquiring an additional 505,780 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,349,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,069,000 after acquiring an additional 908,748 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DZ Bank raised Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $262.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.19.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 99,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.48, for a total value of $20,034,166.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,204,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,093,771,897.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,150,929 shares of company stock valued at $271,409,330. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and stock traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $264.07. The stock had a trading volume of 18,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,526,754. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $253.25 billion, a PE ratio of 39.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.26. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $270.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $228.84.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 122.56%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

