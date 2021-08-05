Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Holdings Increased by Clean Yield Group

Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,563 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 17,800 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $3,206,000. Navalign LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $1,181,000. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 29,247 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,446,000 after acquiring an additional 5,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at about $1,712,000. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $218.87. 56,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,833,688. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $142.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $171.50 and a 1-year high of $231.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $220.65.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.26%.

UNP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.50.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

