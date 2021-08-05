Trust Co. of Oklahoma Sells 1,217 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma lessened its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,635 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,217 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Curi Capital bought a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth $33,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth $39,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 190.5% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 305 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMAT stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $142.66. The company had a trading volume of 64,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,480,472. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.15 and a 1 year high of $146.00. The company has a market cap of $130.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $136.97.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 45.08%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.02%.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.58.

In other Applied Materials news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $639,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total transaction of $1,863,405.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 319,171 shares of company stock valued at $44,623,575 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

