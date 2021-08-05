Cranswick (LON:CWK) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cranswick plc (LON:CWK)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 4,106 ($53.65). Cranswick shares last traded at GBX 4,060 ($53.04), with a volume of 52,865 shares changing hands.

CWK has been the subject of several research reports. Peel Hunt raised their price objective on shares of Cranswick from GBX 4,200 ($54.87) to GBX 4,300 ($56.18) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,300 ($56.18) price target on shares of Cranswick in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Cranswick in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Peel Hunt increased their price objective on shares of Cranswick from GBX 4,200 ($54.87) to GBX 4,300 ($56.18) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,990 ($52.13).

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4,014.18. The firm has a market cap of £2.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.15, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.66.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 51.30 ($0.67) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is a positive change from Cranswick’s previous dividend of $18.70. Cranswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.36%.

In other Cranswick news, insider Mark Bottomley sold 1,996 shares of Cranswick stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,012 ($52.42), for a total value of £80,079.52 ($104,624.41). Also, insider Tim Smith bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 4,073 ($53.21) per share, for a total transaction of £81,460 ($106,428.01).

Cranswick plc produces and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and cooked chicken, and prepared chicken and poultry products, as well as gourmet sausages, cooked meats, continental foods, gourmet pastries, and ingredients.

