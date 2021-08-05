Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the quarter. Monolithic Power Systems makes up approximately 1.8% of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $5,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.3% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 23.0% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 7.4% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 2,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 197.6% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 31,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,121,000 after purchasing an additional 20,904 shares in the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

In other news, VP Saria Tseng sold 1,741 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.82, for a total value of $542,878.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 266,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,215,403.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 8,479 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.40, for a total value of $2,767,545.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,018,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,396,947.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,254 shares of company stock valued at $22,919,742 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems stock traded down $2.64 on Thursday, hitting $463.79. 5,040 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442,177. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $376.80. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $235.62 and a 1 year high of $470.33.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $293.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.24 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 19.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MPWR. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $375.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $472.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $439.11.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Recommended Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.