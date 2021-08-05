Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices makes up approximately 1.1% of Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $5,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADI. Camden National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 3,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,800,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $265,942,000 after purchasing an additional 17,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $1,718,000. Institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ADI shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.54.

ADI stock traded down $3.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $169.38. The company had a trading volume of 184,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,809,865. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $62.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $165.88. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.66 and a fifty-two week high of $175.25.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 25.16%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

In related news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total transaction of $1,023,717.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,008,527.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.20, for a total value of $1,642,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,832,077.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,828 shares of company stock worth $3,780,683. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

