Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Rating Reiterated by CIBC

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at CIBC in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$5.00 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 56.74% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on KEL. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Eight Capital initiated coverage on shares of Kelt Exploration in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$6.50 price target for the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$4.25 to C$5.75 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$4.00 price target on shares of Kelt Exploration in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.75.

Shares of TSE KEL traded up C$0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$3.19. The stock had a trading volume of 321,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,742. Kelt Exploration has a 12 month low of C$1.34 and a 12 month high of C$3.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$601.57 million and a P/E ratio of -2.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.30.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$59.84 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Kelt Exploration will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

