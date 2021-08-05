Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Whitestone REIT had a return on equity of 1.73% and a net margin of 5.02%.

WSR stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.36. The company had a trading volume of 5,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.32. Whitestone REIT has a 12 month low of $5.62 and a 12 month high of $10.43. The company has a market cap of $400.40 million, a PE ratio of 67.85 and a beta of 1.42.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a $0.0358 dividend. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whitestone REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Whitestone REIT Company Profile

Whitestone is a community-centered shopping center REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high-quality open-air neighborhood centers primarily in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone seeks to create communities that thrive through creating local connections between consumers in the surrounding communities and a well-crafted mix of national, regional and local tenants that provide daily necessities, needed services, entertainment and experiences.

