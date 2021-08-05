Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Price Target Raised to C$42.00 at CIBC

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.60% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on GWO. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$39.00 target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Great-West Lifeco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$38.21.

TSE:GWO traded up C$0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$38.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 402,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,026. The company has a market cap of C$35.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.75. Great-West Lifeco has a one year low of C$25.06 and a one year high of C$38.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$36.93. The company has a current ratio of 25.23, a quick ratio of 21.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.56.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$12.12 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Great-West Lifeco will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Bradley John Fedorchuk sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.33, for a total transaction of C$156,204.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$28,298.42.

Great-West Lifeco

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

