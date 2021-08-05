BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Buys 400 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. boosted its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 100.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 800 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Shopify comprises 0.4% of BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SHOP shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Shopify from $1,675.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Shopify from $1,275.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Guggenheim set a $1,442.63 price objective on Shopify and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Shopify from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,621.25.

Shares of SHOP stock traded down $8.93 on Thursday, reaching $1,546.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,402,758. The firm has a market cap of $192.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.12, a P/E/G ratio of 39.59 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 16.55 and a quick ratio of 16.55. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $839.40 and a 12-month high of $1,650.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,428.83.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. Shopify had a net margin of 63.65% and a return on equity of 7.15%. On average, analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

