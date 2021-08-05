Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alpha Pro Tech had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 45.61%.

NYSEAMERICAN APT traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,498,173. Alpha Pro Tech has a 52 week low of $6.97 and a 52 week high of $21.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.04 million, a P/E ratio of 4.61 and a beta of -1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.18.

Several brokerages have recently commented on APT. TheStreet downgraded Alpha Pro Tech from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpha Pro Tech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

In related news, Director David R. Garcia sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total value of $41,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Donna Millar sold 16,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $134,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,285,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,308,531.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Alpha Pro Tech

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of disposable protective apparel, infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Disposable Protective Apparel and Building Supply.

