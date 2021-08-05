Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.38 EPS

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $441.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.93 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 3.69% and a net margin of 0.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share.

NYSE BFAM traded up $3.15 on Thursday, hitting $145.38. 9,146 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,518. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.56. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 12 month low of $110.62 and a 12 month high of $182.50. The company has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,382.73 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BFAM. Citigroup raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $158.00 to $173.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.88.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total transaction of $458,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.79, for a total value of $116,010.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,518,405.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,530 shares of company stock valued at $982,905. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

