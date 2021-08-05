Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.75-8.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.11. Sempra Energy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.750-$8.350 EPS.
Shares of SRE stock traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $132.04. The stock had a trading volume of 26,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,589,537. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $112.33 and a 12-month high of $144.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $134.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.61.
Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 34.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts recently commented on SRE shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Sempra Energy from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered Sempra Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Sempra Energy has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $148.43.
Sempra Energy Company Profile
Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.
