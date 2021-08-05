Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.75-8.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.11. Sempra Energy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.750-$8.350 EPS.

Shares of SRE stock traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $132.04. The stock had a trading volume of 26,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,589,537. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $112.33 and a 12-month high of $144.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $134.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 34.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 6th. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 54.79%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SRE shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Sempra Energy from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered Sempra Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Sempra Energy has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $148.43.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

