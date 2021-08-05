ChainX Price Reaches $3.86 (PCX)

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 5th. One ChainX coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.86 or 0.00009469 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ChainX has traded up 28.6% against the dollar. ChainX has a total market capitalization of $42.28 million and $849,136.00 worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002451 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00047006 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.42 or 0.00101494 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.13 or 0.00139995 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,670.37 or 0.99660757 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $336.32 or 0.00824126 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ChainX Profile

ChainX’s total supply is 10,940,275 coins. The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ChainX’s official message board is medium.com/@chainx_org . ChainX’s official website is chainx.org . ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

ChainX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChainX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChainX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

