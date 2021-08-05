SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.20.

A number of research firms have commented on SPNE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on SeaSpine from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised SeaSpine from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised SeaSpine from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

In related news, insider Beau Standish sold 10,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total transaction of $194,324.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 10.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of SeaSpine by 15.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in SeaSpine by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of SeaSpine during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 6.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in SeaSpine by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 15,071 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. 63.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SeaSpine stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.43. 2,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,693. SeaSpine has a twelve month low of $11.08 and a twelve month high of $22.97. The company has a market cap of $544.84 million, a PE ratio of -13.35 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $47.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.18 million. SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 19.46% and a negative return on equity of 24.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SeaSpine will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

