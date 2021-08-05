ClinTex CTi (CTI) Hits Market Capitalization of $10.47 Million

ClinTex CTi (CURRENCY:CTI) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. One ClinTex CTi coin can currently be bought for $0.0915 or 0.00000224 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ClinTex CTi has traded 11% higher against the US dollar. ClinTex CTi has a total market cap of $10.47 million and approximately $2.11 million worth of ClinTex CTi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.10 or 0.00059045 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002613 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00016311 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002452 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.89 or 0.00911305 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.26 or 0.00096203 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00043315 BTC.

ClinTex CTi Coin Profile

CTI is a coin. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2020. ClinTex CTi’s total supply is 191,311,840 coins and its circulating supply is 114,445,175 coins. ClinTex CTi’s official Twitter account is @ClinTexCTi and its Facebook page is accessible here . ClinTex CTi’s official website is clintex.io . The Reddit community for ClinTex CTi is https://reddit.com/r/ClinTexCTi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ClinTex CTi is clintex.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Clinical Trials Intelligence is a distributed technology platform that incorporates predictive data analytics, machine learning (AI), and the innovative use of smart contracts to drive significant quality and operational improvements in clinical trials. ClinTex delivers intuitive blockchain-based self service analytic solutions to the pharmaceutical industry. ClinTex claims their novel Clinical Trials Intelligence solution will enhance clinical trial processes by providing tools to optimise Operational Efficiency, Clinical Data Quality and Medical Review. “

ClinTex CTi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ClinTex CTi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ClinTex CTi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ClinTex CTi using one of the exchanges listed above.

