MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Purchased by BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. raised its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 30.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. MercadoLibre makes up about 7.9% of BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $22,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 240.0% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 216.7% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MELI. Citigroup raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,824.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MercadoLibre presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,886.58.

In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk purchased 170 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction dated Saturday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $876.75 per share, for a total transaction of $149,047.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MELI traded up $227.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,797.30. The stock had a trading volume of 71,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,560. The company has a market capitalization of $89.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,710.14 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,492.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.22. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $959.87 and a 52 week high of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The business’s revenue was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

