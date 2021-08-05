Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 17,641 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 14.7% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,480,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,797,000 after buying an additional 189,967 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cogent Communications by 21.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,651,000 after buying an additional 12,053 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 164.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 15,679 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Cogent Communications by 1.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boundary Creek Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications in the first quarter valued at $2,580,000. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CCOI traded up $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $74.87. The company had a trading volume of 10,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,784. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 219.30 and a beta of 0.13. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $53.20 and a one year high of $89.01.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CCOI. Oppenheimer raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $84.00 in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.14.

In other Cogent Communications news, VP Raymond B. Kummer sold 846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.24, for a total transaction of $66,191.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,689,328.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO James Bubeck sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $373,300.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 37,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,808,858.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,454 shares of company stock valued at $1,478,689 in the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

