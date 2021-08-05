White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EFG. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 217.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $110.41. 638,332 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.30.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

